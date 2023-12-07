Even at five years old, expectations are high – Fatawu Issahaku on playing for Black Stars

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has addressed criticism he has faced while playing for the Black Stars, emphasizing that the expectations are uniform for all players donning the Ghana national team jersey, regardless of age.

The talented 19-year-old, who was a standout player when Ghana secured victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania, has been a consistent presence for the Black Stars, including featuring in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with South Africa's Soccer Laduma, Issahaku clarified that criticism does not affect him, highlighting the consistent expectations for all national team players.

"This criticism doesn't really get to me because I am just a young boy coming up, and I feel there will be more opportunities with the national team to come," he expressed. "It's the national team, it's not like at club level even if you are five years old, they will expect more from you."

Issahaku has made significant strides since joining Leicester City on loan from Sporting at the start of the season. The former Dreams FC attacker has showcased his skills by scoring two goals and providing one assist in 15 games in the Championship.