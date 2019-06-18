Even in Heaven, we will beat Kotoko- Karela United coach Johnson Smith

Karela United coach Johnson Smith says his team is ready to face Asante Kotoko in the finals of the GFA NC special competition regardless of the venue for the game.

The Ainyinase based club booked their ticket to the final of the competition after beating Ashantigold in the semifinal on Sunday in Obuasi.

They will play the Porcupine Warriors in Accra on Sunday, however, Johnson Smith who worked as assistant coach at Kotoko nine years ago is unperturbed by where the game will be played.

"I have trained my players and have given them experience so if they like let's play the game in heaven we will beat Kotoko. No team in Ghana is better than us, we are ready to play anywhere the NC tells us to even if we should play in Heaven,' he told Otec FM.

"We respect Kotoko, they are big and one of the oldest team in Ghana but we are never afraid of them because the players playing for Kotoko are equally the same as Karela players," he added.

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.