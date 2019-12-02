‘Evergreen’ Asamoah Gyan picks award after scintillating display as NorthEast United FC hold Jamshedpur

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan provided an assist as NorthEast United FC salvaged a late point against Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League on Monday.

Despite dominating early part of the game, NorthEast United found themselves against the wall as Jamshedpur took a surprising lead through Spanish attacker Sergio Castel in the 24th minute.

The visitors kept pushing for the equalizer but the stubborn defense of Jamshedpur thwarted their efforts.

With the match looking to end in a first defeat of the season for NorthEast United, Gyan found Panagiotis Triadis with a superb pass on the edge of the area. The Greek midfielder planted his shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Paul Subrata in the 90th minute.

Gyan’s impressive output earned him the DHL pass of the game.

He has netted three goals and registered one assist in six matches to help Northeast United to 4th place on the standings.