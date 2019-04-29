'Evergreen' Dominic Oduro salvages point for Charlotte Independence against Tampa Bay Rowdies

Ghana striker Dominic Oduro rescued a point for Charlotte Independence as they held USL Championship leaders Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 1-1 stalemate.

Independence went into the match with the aim of picking their second win of the season after recording five losses, one draw and one win in seven games.

The North Carolina-based side were handed an early lead when Dominic Oduro scored on the 11th minute with a smart finish.

The lead did not last, however, as Tampa Bay pulled parity six minutes later through Sebastián Guenzatti.

However, the Independence defense locked down for the second half. Behind an eight-save performance from 18-year-old goalkeeper Curtis Anderson, the Independence kept a clean second half.

The goal was Oduro's third since joining as a free agent in the winter transfer window.

He lasted 65 minutes while his namesake picked a booking but enjoyed entire duration of the game for Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kwadwo Poku also warmed the bench for Tampa Bay.

The Charlotte Independence will next play Saturday, May 4th versus Hartford Athletic at Dillon Stadium.