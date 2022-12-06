Everton and Liverpool in tug-of-war for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Liverpool have joined Merseyside rivals Everton in their pursuit of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the winter transfer window.

Kudus came close to joining Everton during the summer transfer window after growing frustrated over the lack of game time, but Ajax rejected the Premier League side's offer for the Ghanaian.

After an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool are preparing a move for the player who is now worth around 40 million pounds.

This means the Reds will battle the Toffees for the signature of the 22-year-old.

According to Dutch transfer expert Mike Verweij, Ajax could consider selling the player whose current deal expires in 2025.

"Then it was about amounts of thirty to forty million euros," says Verweij in the Kick-off podcast . "Now I already saw a tweet passing by that he would be worth a hundred million euros."

"Kudus was of course angry that Ajax did not want to talk to Everton," Verweij recalls. "Now Liverpool has also entered the market. Two clubs from one country bidding against each other is already nice, but if two arch-rivals start bidding against each other, Gerry Hamstra and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar may just hold hands and again bring in a huge bag of money."