Everton and Southampton battle for Kamaldeen Sulemana on transfer deadline day

French club Stade Rennais have reportedly accepted bids from English Premier League sides, Everton and Southampton, for the services of Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Both clubs are working around the clock to seal the transfer of the forward before the window shuts tonight.

Everton have presented an offer of around 25 million Euros for the winger while the Saints are making a third bid for the 20-year-old.

The winger has agreed to move to England in the winter transfer window, but Stade Rennais will access the offers before deciding on which club the player joins.

Meanwhile, Sulemana has already been scheduled for a medical at Merseyside, barring any last minute hitch.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has struggled for game time this season following injuries in the first half of the campaign.

Sulemana has made 47 appearances in Ligue 1 for Stade Rennais since joining from Stade Rennais in the summer of the 2021.