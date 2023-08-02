Everton eyeing Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana as transfer target

Everton have made forward Kamaldeen Sulemana a top transfer target this summer, according to Footballghana.com.

The Toffees are reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring the Ghana international during the current summer transfer window.

Everton's interest in Sulemana has reportedly grown amid frustrations in their attempts to secure Italian teenager Wilfried Gnonto, with a rejected £15 million bid from Leeds United. Everton's attention have now turned towards the Black Stars winger.

Sulemana was previously linked with a move to Everton during the January transfer window. However, he eventually joined Southampton after they managed to secure his services, beating off competition for the speedy winger.

Now, with the summer transfer window in full swing, Everton is reportedly eager to reignite their interest in the former Rennes winger. Sulemana's move to Southampton from French club Stade Rennes earlier this year saw him sign a four-and-a-half-year contract, initially valued at €25 million.

Despite his relatively short time in the Premier League, the 20-year-old has demonstrated promise on the field. He scored two goals and provided one assist in 18 league matches during the previous season.

As the transfer market heats up, Sulemana's potential move to Everton adds an element of intrigue to the ongoing transfer activities.

The Toffees' pursuit of the Ghana star signifies their commitment to strengthening their squad and securing promising talent for the future.