Everton fan banned from matches for racist abuse at Mohamed Salah

Joel Barwise, a 26-year-old Everton fan, has been given a three-year ban from attending football matches after pleading guilty to racially or religiously aggravated harassment causing alarm or distress by words or writing.

Barwise had shouted racist abuse at Liverpool player Mohamed Salah and mocked the Heysel Stadium disaster, in which 39 fans died in a crush before the 1985 European Cup final, during a match at Anfield on October 21st.

He was also fined £500.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Barwise was spotted by a match steward shouting racist abuse and making offensive gestures.

He was later identified by Merseyside Police through CCTV footage and arrested.

Initially, Barwise claimed it was a case of mistaken identity, but eventually admitted to being responsible for the incident.

When asked why he had behaved in such a way, Barwise replied, "Because I'm an idiot."