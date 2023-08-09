Everton keen on signing Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Everton have rekindled their interest in Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana ahead of the new Premier League season as they hope to boost their squad to avoid disappointments.

Sulemana completed a £22 million move to Southampton in January ditching Everton who were believed to be interested as well.

Despite a slow start to life with the Saints, the 21-year-old capped off the season with a remarkable brace against Liverpool 0n the final day which drew a lot of interest from clubs.

However, his efforts with Southampton were not enough to sustain them in the English Premier League as they suffered relegation at the end of the season.

Sulemana has already empahasised his desire to continue in the English Championship but hasn't ruled out a possible move away from Southampton and a return to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Although the Ghanaian only joined Southampton in January and is under contract there through the summer of 2027, a transfer away from Southampton before the end of the current transfer season isn't completely out of the question.

Sulemana has been linked to Everton in recent weeks, and it appears that there is still hope that a deal may take place this summer.