Everton reignite interest in Ghana star Mohammed Kudus after World Cup heroics

Everton are set to make a mouthwatering offer for Ghana's World Cup star Mohammed Kudus in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old was close to joining the English Premier League side in the summer transfer window, but Ajax refused to the Ghana international leave.

Kudus has since been an important player for the Dutch giants, scoring five Eredivisie goals and four in the UEFA Champions League before the World Cup break.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate spoke with Everton manager Frank Lampard before the deal fell through on transfer deadline day.

However, after an outstanding World Cup in Qatar, the Right to Dream Academy graduate is back on the radar of the Merseyside club.

Everton will face serious competition from clubs elsewhere, with Borussia Dortmund already making contact with the player's representatives.

Barcelona and Liverpool are reportedly interested in the attacking midfielder ahead of the winter transfer window.

Kudus is set to be worth around 40 million Euros after his World Cup heroics. He scored two goals and provided an assist in three matches for Ghana.