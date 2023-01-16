Everton set to make move for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in January

Everton are considering a move for Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old Stade Rennais attacker is reportedly interested in making a move away from the French outfit following his limited role this season.

Sulemana has been frustrated with injuries and the lack of game time. On Sunday, the tricky winger played only eight minutes as Rennais beat Paris Saint Germain.

Accrording to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Everton are interested in signing Sulemana on an initial loan deal with the option of a permanent move.

Meanwhile, Augsburg and AFC Bournemouth are also interested in the Black Stars forward.

Sulemana joined Rennais in the summer of 2021 from FC Nordsjaelland and played a key role as they qualified for Europe last season.

Due to injuries, the winger player less than 60 minutes during the World Cup for Ghana. He ended the tournament as the fastest player despite Ghana's early elimination.