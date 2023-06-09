'Every professional footballer will love to play in the Premier League' - Joseph Paintsil

KRC Genk forward Joseph Paintsil has revealed his willingness to play in the English Premier League following growing interest from several clubs as they summer transfer window approaches.

The likes of Brenford, Fulham and Brighton all showed interest in securing the services of the Black Stars winger following his impressive form in the Belgia top flight.

Paintsil has emerged as one of the biggest African talents playing in Europe having made an impressive 30+ goal involvement by scoring 18 and assisting 14 which has propelled Genk to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League.

In an interview with 3 FM, he admitted his dream to play in the English Premier League indicating its competitiveness as a factor.

"Every professional footballer will love to play in the English Premier League. That's the best competition in Europe. I will be looking forward to being taken and representing one of the teams in England," he said.

"But it's football and this is the duty of the agent. For me, I've already done what I'm supposed to do. So I will just leave it for my agent and the club to decide.

"I will be really happy if teams in England approach and take my best moments and I also show the world and England that I'm capable of giving 100% commitment to whichever club I join.

Paintsil will right away join Chris Hughton's team in camp as the Black Stars get ready for their AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, 2023.