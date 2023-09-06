Every team need their captain at this stage - Agyemang-Badu justifies Andre Ayew's inclusion for CAR clash

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says the presence of Andre Ayew is needed at the Black Stars camp as they prepare for the all-important match against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His remarks follow the recent backlash from unhappy fans who have questioned the motive behind the addition of Ayew to the Ghana squad despite being without a club.

The former Udinese midfielder who has played together with Ayew notably in the Ghana U-20 team thinks the presence of a player of the latter's calibre will be crucial given the nature of the match ahead.

According to him, every team at such a critical moment would need their captain.

"I was once injured and received a call-up despite the situation. When the coach got quizzed on his decision, he justified it by saying there are players who are always needed in camp regardless of their fitness condition," he told Peace FM.

"In the case of Andre Ayew's inclusion to the Black Stars squad for the CAR match despite being without a club, I think every national team at this stage need their captain regardless of their club situation," he added.

Ghana is hoping to avoid defeat against their opponents when they lock horns on Thursday to qualify for the tournament which is set to take place next year in Ivory Coast.