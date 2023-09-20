GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

‘Everybody must fight for his place in the team’ – Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman

Published on: 20 September 2023
‘Everybody must fight for his place in the team’ – Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman
Martin Koopman

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman has revealed that his players must compete for a spot to play in every game this season.

Koopman says the quality in his squad means that players must work extra hard to get on the team sheet each week.

The Dutchman said: Look, I have 30 players and the 30 players are all in the family; all the same. So, we have a lot of players who have the same qualities. So, players are disappointed and that’s good. You must be disappointed if you are not playing.

“So, they must fight back in the week to come into the team. And everybody must fight for his place in the team.”

The Phobians will host Nsoatreman FC in Accra for their next game and they will be hoping to bounce back from their matchday 1 defeat to RTU.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more