‘Everybody must fight for his place in the team’ – Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman has revealed that his players must compete for a spot to play in every game this season.

Koopman says the quality in his squad means that players must work extra hard to get on the team sheet each week.

The Dutchman said: Look, I have 30 players and the 30 players are all in the family; all the same. So, we have a lot of players who have the same qualities. So, players are disappointed and that’s good. You must be disappointed if you are not playing.

“So, they must fight back in the week to come into the team. And everybody must fight for his place in the team.”

The Phobians will host Nsoatreman FC in Accra for their next game and they will be hoping to bounce back from their matchday 1 defeat to RTU.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante