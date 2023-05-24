Everyone in my family supports Kotoko, says former Hearts of Oak player Yaw Preko

Former Hearts of Oak player and coach Yaw Preko recently shared his unique football loyalties, revealing his deep connection to both Hearts of Oak and their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko.

Despite his association with Hearts of Oak, Preko confessed that he considers himself a fan of Asante Kotoko "by blood," while still holding Hearts of Oak close to his heart.

In an interview with E.TV Ghana Sports, the former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner delved into the complexities of his allegiance. Preko revealed that his deep-rooted love for Asante Kotoko is deeply ingrained in his family heritage, with every member passionately supporting the club.

"Everyone in my family supports Asante Kotoko, I grew up in an Asante Kotoko household. Formerly when Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko, I starved myself because the feeling was hurtful," he said.

Preko's journey with Hearts of Oak began with a controversial transfer from Powerlines FC at the age of just 16. From 1991 to 1992, he proudly wore rainbow colours leaving a lasting impression by scoring an impressive nine goals in 31 games for the Phobians.

His talent caught the attention of international clubs, leading him to embark on an overseas adventure with Anderlecht in Belgium.

Preko is now in charge of the Division Two club Shooting Stars after his controversial departure from Ghanaian top-flight side Great Olympics.