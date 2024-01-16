"Everything happened so quick"- Antoine Semenyo opens up on journey from Bristol City to AFCON

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo is living the dream after making his first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The English-born attacker switched allegiance to represent Ghana at international level following a meteoric rise in his career.

In the space of 15 months, Semenyo has moved from playing in the English Championship to the Premier League, and on the global stage at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old started in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their Group B opener on Sunday in Abidjan.

However, for the Bournemouth attacker, the journey has been 'crazy.'

“One word is surreal,” he told The Guardian. “Everything has happened so quickly, from being at Bristol City, getting called up for the World Cup, the transition of moving to the Premier League â€¦ the feeling is just crazy.”

Semenyo would have wanted to start on a winning note but nevertheless, he was one of Ghana's best players in the game against the Blue Sharks.

The powerful forward will need to be at his best if Ghana are to keep the hopes of progressing to the next stage alive.