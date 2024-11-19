Everything is going against us at the moment – Ghana coach Otto Addo laments

Ghana's Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has expressed his frustration following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Niger on Monday, November 18, in their final Group F qualifier, capping a disappointing campaign.

Speaking after the game, Coach Addo lamented the string of misfortunes that plagued his side despite commendable performances from the players.

“The players did well. Adapting fast to the new system, we created chances. We were unlucky with, I think, one free-kick or so with the post. We had some chances. And at the very end, I think we had the chance to at least equalise. But yeah, at the moment, everything is going against us,” he said.

Despite the setback, Otto Addo remains optimistic about the future, highlighting some positives from the qualification campaign, especially with the emergence of players who performed well under challenging circumstances.

“But I've been solo in this business. This is sometimes a negative structure. Now we have a break and we have to refuel ourselves. Yeah, take the positive things out of it. I think there were some positives, especially with players who hadn't played but did well today. This is what we can take out,” he added.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council is set to meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the future of Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars.