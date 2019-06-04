Ex-Accra Lions FC duo Nasiru Moro and Osman Bukari donate to teammates for Eid-ul-Fitr

Two former Accra Lions FC players Nasiru Moro and Osman Bukari have made donations to the muslim players in the team to celebrate this year's Eid-ul-Fitr.

The items worth 5,000 included bags of rice, fizzy drinks, cooking oil and packs of bottled water.

Captain Abubakar Salifu received the items on behalf of his teammates at their training ground on Tuesday morning.

Head coach Bruno Ferry and Team Manager Ishmael Hamidu joined the Lion Lads.

Moro, a defender, plays for Croatian top-flight side Gorica and was recently signed a permanent three-year contract after impressing on loan.

Bukari- a member of the Ghana U23 team-plays for Slovakian side AS Trencin.