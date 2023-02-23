Ex-Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka reveals club yet to honor it promise after 13 years since winning first league title

Former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka claims he has yet to get the parcel of land promised to him when the club won the Ghana Premier League in 2009-10 season.

Aduana Stars became the first team to win the Ghana Premier League title in their debut season in the country’s top-flight league, ahead of Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The Ogya lads won the title in 2009-10 after finishing the season with the fewest goals in the league, setting a world record for the least productive champions with 19 goals in 30 games. With an average of 0.6333 goals per match, they broke the all-time record set by Trabzonspor.

According to Saka, anytime they played both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko away, their bonuses were GHC 1,000, which motivated the team a lot.

After winning the league, the team's president and bankroller, Nana Agyeman Badu, promised to give each member of the squad a plot of land in Dormaa.

However, Godfred Saka, in an interview on Happy FM’s revealed that the promise made to the team has not been delivered.

"In this matter, I haven’t received the land." Sometimes we do ask, but they tell us we will get it, but as I speak to you now, I haven't."

Godfred Saka also disclosed that he regrets that some deals abroad couldn’t materialize.

Saka has retired from professional football and is currently managing a Division One team in the Upper West Region.