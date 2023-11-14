Ex-Amidaus Professionals owner Baba Gedo blames government for local football neglect

Former Amidaus Professionals chief Baba Gedo has vehemently criticized the government, particularly the Ministry of Youth and Sports, accusing them of neglecting the local football scene in Ghana.

Expressing his discontent, Gedo pointedly blamed the government for the deteriorating state of football and sports in the country.

According to him, the government's focus primarily revolves around international competitions, notably the World Cup.

He asserted that regardless of the political party in power, their emphasis remains on claiming credit for World Cup qualifications, illustrating what he perceives as a lack of genuine concern for the holistic development of local football.

In a passionate interview on Happy FM, Gedo emphasized that the government's fixation on international glory has come at the expense of addressing crucial issues within the domestic football structure.

His critique underscores a prevalent sentiment within the local football community, echoing concerns about insufficient investment, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of support for grassroots football development.

Gedo's outspoken comments reflect a broader frustration within the local football scene, where stakeholders continuously advocate for comprehensive reforms and increased attention to the foundational aspects of the sport in Ghana.