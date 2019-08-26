Ex-Arsenal ace Emmanuel Adebayor replaces Gyan at Turkish side Kayserispor

Former Arsenal forward Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Turkish outfit Kayserispor as a replacement for Asamoah Gyan in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The veteran striker continues his adventure in Turkey after penning a two-year deal with the Anatolian Star on Monday.

The Kayseri-based outfit had been left light upfront following the departure of Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan after the expiration of his two-year contract at the end of last term.

However, the acquisition of the experienced Togo star is expected to bolster their attacking options this season.

Adebayor spent two seasons with fellow Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir — where he netted 28 goals in 76 matches.

He is expected to make his bow on Friday when Kayserispor host Galatasaray on Match Day 3 of the Supalig.

Kayserispor have picked just a point after two round of games after losing 1-0 to Alanyaspor and drawing goalless with Ankaragucu.