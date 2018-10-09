Ex-Arsenal forward insists Roy Hodgson must change 'predictable' formation to suit Jordan Ayew

Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas has implored Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson to ring changes in his approach to games to benefit Jordan Ayew.

The Eagles suffered a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Selhurst Park over the weekend.

Nicholas, who now works as a pundit on SkySports, believes the London-based side's abysmal form is due to the predictable tactics employed by manager Roy Hodgson which restrict strikers like Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke.

"Somewhere along the line, Roy Hodgson has got to change this situation because it's too predictable playing with just Jordan Ayew through there," Charlie was quoted as saying by Football. London.

"It was too predictable when Christian Benteke was there. My concern is Crystal Palace cannot wait until January to find goals."

"They have to go and adapt their team to create more chances. I don't think they've got the personnel.

"They're too predictable and because they are predictable they will hardly ever create enough chances to win a football match," he added.

Palace occupy the 14th position with seven points, four points above the drop zone, and will square it off with Everton after the international break.

Source: Goal.com