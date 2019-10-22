Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong lambastes Unai Emery after Sheffield United humbling

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong took aim at manager Unai Emery last night following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Arsenal had the chance to climb up to third in the Premier League table with a win over newly-promoted Sheffield United but they blew it after putting in an abject display at Bramall Lane.

However, familiar problems at the back allowed the hosts to open the scoring midway through the first half when Lys Mousset poked home from close range after being left unmarked in the middle of the Arsenal area from a corner.

The Gunners struggled to get back in the game as they created very few clear cut chances as United held on comfortably to secure a 1-0 victory that leaves Arsenal sitting fifth in the table on 15 points from the opening nine games.

Many fans have now turned on Emery as the performance was just as shocking as the result and supporters are growing frustrated with the lack of progress being made under the former Sevilla manager.

In the wake of the match, Frimpong took to Twitter to slam Emery with the former midfielder questioning the selection of Xhaka and the full-backs before claiming he is ‘done with Emery’.

The 27-year-old Ghana international called time on his own playing career in 2019, eight years after making his debut for Arsenal in 2011.

He joined the club at nine years of age and left in 2014 to join Barnsley after three loan moves to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Fulham.