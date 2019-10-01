Ex-Arsenal midfielder not sure Unai Emery is the right man to lead the club forward

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong is unconvinced that Unai Emery is the right man to turn around the fortunes of the club.

Emery was appointed manager of the Gunners last season following the retirement of Arsene Wenger after 22-years in charge of the club.

After a season of leading the club to the finals of the Europa League and finishing 5th in the Premier League, Frimpong does not think Emery can lead the club forward.

"I don’t know if Emery is or isn’t the right man to take Arsenal forward," Frimpong was quoted as saying by fourfourtwo.com.

"All I know is that Arsenal players need someone to really motivate them because you can see at Liverpool, every game they are always motivated, they press every team.

"With Arsenal I feel like players are too comfortable. They have bad games and they are still selected.

"I think that he needs top four; we need to get into the Champions League this year. If we get into the Champions League this year, I think he has done well."