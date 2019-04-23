Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Frimpong considering coaching after early retirement

Former Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong says he might consider football management after his early retirement from the sport.

Frimpong announced his retirement last month at age 27, following frustrations with injuries.

"With my next line of action, for now, I am just assessing what I can do," Frimpong told Y FM-Kumasi.

"I am still looking at some options - like coaching, like business.

"So for now, I don't really have a specific thing that I am doing at the moment.

"But we're still working on it."

The ex-Ghana international played 16 times for Arsenal between 2011 to 2014 before making one senior national team appearance for the Black Stars.

"There reason I retired is that I was having some injuries and the pains were too much to bear," Frimpong reiterated.

"So I decided that I will give it a rest and spend some time with the family. As you know, family is what is important."