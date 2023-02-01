Ex-Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan part ways with Maryland Bobcats FC

US-based side Maryland Bobcats FC have parted ways with former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan.

The 28 year old joined the Cats on a two year deal after ending his stay with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Annan leaves the club following the expiration of his contract and will search for other opportunities elsewhere.

"MBFC have mutually agreed to part ways with fan favorite keeper, Felix Anan. The club thanks Felix for his immense contribution and true standard of a professional. He has certainly set the bar high! We wish Felix nothing but success in his future endeavors. You will be missed", a statement from the club read.

He won the 2022 NISA Independent Cup in the US third division during his stay with Yellow and Blacks.

Felix Annan made his debut for the Black Stars in 2019 against Namibia and went on to make the final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in the same year.