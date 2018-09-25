Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei picks C.K Akunnor as right man to replace Fabin

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei believes Charles Akunnor will be a suitable replacement for departed Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The Porcupine Warriors coaching job became vacant after Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned from the position a fortnight ago.

Former Hearts of Oak trainer C.K Akunnor has emerged as the leading contender for the vacant manager’s job following the exit of Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Several names have been linked with the job but Osei, who left the club in April last year insist, Akunnor will fit in well at the club if giving the job.

“He has been a player before and he is now in the coaching job and he is doing very well too so he will be a perfect replacement for Paa Kwesi Fabin,” Osei told Starr Sports

“What I know as a former player and a coach is that players do respect coaches who have played before so I will say is that if he is giving the job is will be great for Kotoko and I wish him all the best,” he added.