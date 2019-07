Former Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah will sign as a free agent for Nigerian champions Enyimba SC today (Friday).

GHANASoccernet.com understands the Porcupine Warriors have sent his International Transfer Certificate to Aba.

Darkwah recently terminated his contract with Asante Kotoko to pave way for his move.

The winger-cum-left back is set to join countrymen goalkeeper Fatau Dauda and midfielder Farouk Mohammed.