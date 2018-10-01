Ex-Asante Kotoko forward Odartey Lamptey advises the club's players to be wary of quick-tempered C.K Akonnor

Former Ghana international Odartey Lamptey has advised Asante Kotoko players to abide by the rules of newly-appointed coach Charles Akonnor to avoid his exasperation.

The former AshantiGold SC coach was named as the substantive head coach of the club on Monday after signing a three-year deal to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The 45-year-old gaffer signed a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors as head coach until 2021.

“CK Akunnor is a disciplinarian. He doesn’t joke with his time and training,” Lamptey stated on Happy FM.

“He is very quick tempered, if you don’t cross his line, he will not have any problem with you.”

Lamptey believes Akunnor will excel at the position should the club rally behind him with the needed support they give to expatriate trainers.

“If the support normally give to foreign coaches is the same he will be getting, then C.K will do well at the club. He will win the hearts of the supporters and management of the club.”

Lamptey featured for the Reds during the 2005/06 Ghana Premier League season.

The pair have been very close friends for a long time and both worked together as coaches for Sekondi Eleven Wise during the 2009 Ghana Premier League season.