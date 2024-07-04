Ex- Asante Kotoko goalkeeper confirms multiple Offers from clubs

Former Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim has confirmed receiving multiple offers from clubs in Ghana, Africa, and Europe after concluding his eight-year tenure with the Ghanaian giants.

The former Ghana youth international, who struggled to maintain his position as Kotoko’s first-choice goalkeeper over the past two seasons, is now poised to find a new club before the start of the 2024/25 football season.

Danlad revealed that he will be meeting with his agent this week to decide on his next move.

"I will meet my manager (Chibsah) this week so we can decide on my next move. I have offers from clubs in Ghana, Africa, and one European club," he said in an interview with Wontumi FM.

Danlad joined Kotoko in the 2016-17 season and made significant contributions to the team, winning several titles including the Ghana Premier League in the 2021-22 season, the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2021, and the WAFU Zone B U-20 Tournament in 2020.

He also earned individual honors such as the Golden Glove at both the WAFU Zone B U-20 Tournament in 2020 and the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2021, as well as the Ghana Football Awards Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.

During his time at Kotoko, Danlad made thirteen appearances for the team during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.