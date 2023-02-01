Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan sends emotional message to Maryland Bobcats FC fans

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has sent farewell message to Maryland Bobcats FC family after parting ways with the club.

The 28-year-old joined the club on a two-year deal in 2021 and has left the side following the expiration of his contract.

"MBFC have mutually agreed to part ways with fan favorite keeper, Felix Anan. The club thanks Felix for his immense contribution and true standard of a professional. He has certainly set the bar high! We wish Felix nothing but success in his future endeavors. You will be missed", a statement from the club read.

Felix Annan in a post has showed appreciation to the club and fans for the time spent with the club.

"I Have Mutually Agreed To Part Ways With @MDBobcatsFC. I Will Like To Thank The Managements,Coaches, Teammates For A Wonderful Time & Experiences We Spend Together. To The Fans Who Loved Me So Dear,I Say Thank You.Wish The Club The Best For The Future #OneLove #Respect"