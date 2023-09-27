Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalorah happy to keep clean sheet for Moldovan giants Sherrif Tiraspol 

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalorah expressed his delight at maintaining a clean sheet in his first appearance of the season for FC Sherrif Tiraspol.

In this sixth-round match, the Ghanaian goalkeeper not only found himself in the starting lineup but was also entrusted with the captain's armband, a significant honor for the Moldovan giants.

The lone goal of the game, scored by Joao Paulo in the 20th minute, secured maximum points for Sherrif Tiraspol, propelling them to the top of the league table with 15 points, level with Milsami.

Despite a promising start to his career at Sherrif Tiraspol, Abalorah temporarily lost his position as the team's first-choice goalkeeper. However, the 27-year-old remains determined to regain his rightful place within the club's ranks.

Sharing his sentiments on social media, the Ghana international expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the match, writing, "'First Game, Clean Sheet +3, Believer'." This statement reflects his unwavering belief in his abilities and the positive start to his journey with FC Sherrif Tiraspol.