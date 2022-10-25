Ex-Asante Kotoko star Daniel Nii Adjei shares ambition of coaching the Ghanaian giants 

Former Asante Kotoko captain Daniel Adjei has expressed interest in coaching the side in the future.

The 31-year-old served the club for many seasons before joining TP Mazembe in 2012.

His stay at Mazembe was successful after winning five League titles, three Super Coupe du Congo, one CAF Champions League, two CAF Confederations Cups and one Super Cup title with the Club.

Daniel Adjei who returned home to feature for King Faisal and Elmina Sharks is hoping to manage the Porcupine Warriors after commencing his coaching badges.

“I will be glad if it comes to pass. I will thank God for that.” Daniel Nii Adjei told Radio Gold Talk Sport.

Nii Adjei previously played professionally played for Asante Kotoko where he won the domestic title in the 2012/13 season.

His last trophy winning feat was the CAF Super Cup with Morocco club, Wydad Athletic Club in 2017/18 season.

The former Ghana international has retired from the sport and is focused on getting his coaching badges.