Ex-Asante Kotoko star Richard Manu reveals dreams of coaching the club

Former Asante Kotoko defender Richard Manu says it is his dream to coach the club.

According to the 44-year-old, Kotoko has been a part of him since childhood and it will be a dream come true to manage the club he supported and played for.

“It will definitely happen. It will happen. I don’t even know when but until I leave this world I will coach Kotoko. It will happen.I’m sure about that,” Manu told Silver FM.

“My family is all about Kotoko. We are all Kotoko fans. Growing up it is Kotoko that I supported. I played for the club and now my ambition is to coach the club,” Manu added.

Richard Manu was a member of the exciting Asante Kotoko team that won the Ghana Premier League in the 2007/08 team under coach Bashiru Hayford.

The German based ex-footballer is currently going undertaking several coaching courses as he attains the necessary licenses to enable him coach.

He is also assistant coach of premier league side Karela United and was on the technical bench when the Karela punished his former side 3-1 in the Ghana Premier League first round.