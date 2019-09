Ghanaian forward Fatawu Safui was the hero for Trelleborgs FF as his solitary strike helped defeat Orgryte 1-0 in the Swedish Superettan League on Saturday afternoon.

The former Asante Kotoko poacher marked his debut with a goal for the lower tier side before the international break and resumed his goal scoring duties with the only goal against Orgryte this afternoon.

Safui scored the only goal of the afternoon in the 35th minute as Trelleborgs recorded their second win on the bounce.