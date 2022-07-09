Ex-AshGold forward Yaw Annor opens up on motivation to win Ghana Premier League goal king

Former AshantiGold SC winger Yaw Annor says he wasn’t expecting to win the goal king at the start of the season.

According to the 24-year-old, he has set a target of scoring 15 goals within the calendar year.

Mbella was already leading the goal tally with 18 goals when Yaw Annor reached 10, and this served as motivation for YawAnnor to perform well because he wanted to close the gap.

Yaw Annor revealed this on Inside the Premier League with Herbert Boakye Yiadom at the start of the season. "Becoming the goal king was completely unexpected. I was at 10 goals when Franck reached 18 goals, so I obviously didn't think it was possible. My performance was quite high at the time, so I decided to close the gap at least, and at the end of the day, I ended up overtaking him instead," he explained. Yaw Annor made a dramatic comeback on the final day of the season, scoring a brace against Bibiani Gold Stars and surpassing Franck Etouga to become the season's goal king with a total of 21 goals. Yaw was named 2022 Homebased Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards, beating out other nominees such as Augustine Okrah of Bechem United and Franck Etouga of Asante Kotoko.