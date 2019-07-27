Ex-Bechem United duo join Ivorian club Societe Omnisports

Ghanaian duo James Opoku Nyamfah and Maxwell Frimpong have both joined Ivorian club Societe Omnisports on a three- year deal at undisclosed fee.

James Opoku Nyamfah and Maxwell Frimpong joined the club from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

James played nine matches in the 2017-2018 season for the club before the league was halted.

The Ivorian club will play a friendly game against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko as part of preparations for Africa club competition on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Societe Omnisports will play in the preliminaries of the CAF Champions League.