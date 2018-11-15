Ex-Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor refutes claims female footballers are lesbians; reveals the age she broke her virginity

Former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor has disclosed that she broke her virginity at the age of 32 years debunking claims that most female footballers are lesbians.

Bayor made the surprising confession during an interview with Accra-based Rainbow Radio that she was 32 years old before she allowed her fiancee to have sex with her because her football career prevented her from flirting around.

The former Ghatel Ladies star dismissed the impression that female footballers are lesbians because she did not see any of that when she was still actively playing football.

“It is untrue that female footballers are lesbians. I never saw my colleague footballers having any sexual encounters,” she told Rainbow Radio.

“So I will deny the claims and ask the public to rubbish them and treat same with the contempt it deserves.’’ “I have never seen female footballers who are lesbians over the years as a footballer.”

Bayor won the 2003 African Women Footballer of the Year and played in three FIFA Women’s World Cup finals and three African Women’s Championships.