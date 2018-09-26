Ex-Black Queens forward Rumanatu Tahiru not convinced by level of preparations ahead of AWCON

Former Black Queens striker Rumanatu Tahiru is not convinced by Ghana's level of preparations ahead of the Africa Women's Championship in November.

The Black Queens have been on a nationwide tour as well as playing low profile friendlies as the team prepares for the 11th edition of the Women's cup of nations.

With just about two months to the start of the competition, ex-Black Queens striker Rumanatu Tahiru believes the level of preparations is not enough.

"It is not enough for them," she told Happy FM. "They need some expose and some strong opposition to play for preparations. Like you said, the South Africans are played the COSAFA but I think the situation we are in now as a country could be a contributing factor," she added.

"Well, i'm not a technical person and don't really know the situation in camp but you know the coach can't just be idle waiting for top friendlies so I think it is in the right direction that the players are embarking on a nationwide tour to play select sides," she added.

Meanwhile, the 34 year old added the team has a lot of talent to win the tournament but will need the right training and guidance.

"I believe we have enough talent in Ghana. I can't compare today's team with the olden days but I believe with the right preparation and guidance we can win the tournament.