Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana confident Ghana will host and win AWCON 2018

Former goalkeeper of the senior national female team of Ghana, Memumatu Sulemana says hosting the African Women's Cup of Nations should motivate the Black Queens to win the competition.

Ghana has not won the tournament before despite considered as one of the top women's football nation on the continent.

However, the team will host seven other nations including record winners Nigeria in Ghana in November for the trophy.

Former shot-stopper and now goalkeepers trainer of the Black Queens, Memunatu Sulemana believes this is the time for Ghana to host and win the tournament.

“This time around we are all looking forward to a host and win situation,” she told Ghanasportsonline.com in an interview.

“You know in the past we lost in the finals three times but this time around we have the advantage to redeem our image so we must do everything possible to win.”

The Black Queens have been in the finals of the competition on three occasions and were unlucky in all following defeats to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, with a place at the FIFA World Cup in 2019 at stake, the team will also have their sights on reaching the mundial.

Ghana will host the tournament for the first time between November 17 to December 1st.