Ex-Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng vies for Ghana hot seat

Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has applied for the vacant position of head coach following the departure of Chris Hughton.

Boateng, who has been an assistant coach for the past two Ghana coaches, believes he has the necessary qualifications and experience to lead the team.

Over 600 coaches have applied for the job, but Boateng is confident that his experience and track record make him a strong candidate.

The former Aston Villa youth coach previously worked as an assistant to Otto Addo, who led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup, and later served as assistant to Chris Hughton during his time as head coach.

Despite the disappointing performance of the team at AFCON 2023, which resulted in a group stage exit, Boateng remains optimistic about his chances.

He believes that his contributions to the team during his tenure as assistant coach demonstrate his ability to succeed in the role.

The Ghana Football Association set a deadline of February 2, 2024, for applications, and a five-member committee is currently reviewing submissions and conducting interviews.

While there is no guarantee of success, Boateng is hopeful that his application will be considered favorably.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the GFA, and they will choose the candidate they believe is best suited to lead the team forward.

However, given his familiarity with the team, Boateng could prove to be a strong contender for the position.