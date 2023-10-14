Ex-Black Stars captain John Mensah: Ghana vs Egypt an 'early AFCON 2023 final'

Former Ghana captain John Mensah has billed next year's Africa Cup of Nations clash between the Black Stars and Egypt as an "early final" before the tournament's conclusion.

The two African heavyweights were drawn together in Group B for the finals in Ivory Coast, alongside Cape Verde and Mozambique.

And Mensah, who appeared at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, expects fireworks when the continental rivals collide on 17 January.

"It will be a difficult match, and it will not be an easy match. I think of it as an early final before the final," the former defender told Egyptian outlet Filgoal.

Mensah represented Ghana in 82 international matches during his illustrious career.

Now 40, he remains confident the current Black Stars squad can flourish if they prepare thoroughly for the Egypt showdown.

"We are not afraid of any country. If we train well and have a good day, we can go far," Mensah outlined.

"If your opponent makes a mistake and you capitalize on it, this gives you an additional advantage."

Ghana will open their AFCON 2023 campaign against Cape Verde on 14 January before facing Egypt and finally, Mozambique as they aim for a first title since 1982.

The tournament was originally due to be held in June but was postponed to avoid the rainy season.

With a thrilling group in prospect, Mensah and Ghana's fans eagerly await the revival of one of African football's most storied rivalries.