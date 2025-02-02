Ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah encourages Mohammed Kudus ahead of Chelsea game

Black Stars Management Committee Vice-Chairman, Stephen Appiah, has paid a visit to Mohammed Kudus in London, England.

The visit comes ahead of West Ham United’s clash against Chelsea on Monday, February 3.

In an update on the Black Stars official account on X, Stephen Appiah praised Mohammed Kudus for his service to Ghana.

Stephen Appiah also stated that he is rooting for the Black Stars midfielder and his West Ham United side to secure victory against Chelsea.

"I am here to support you guys”, Appiah said, during his interaction with the Black Stars midfielder.

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus is expected to feature for West Ham United in the clash against Chelsea on Monday.

The forward has not been in his best form since the start of the 2024/25 football season but remains a key asset for West Ham United and the Black Stars.

Monday’s English Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United is scheduled for 8 pm kick-off at Stamford Bridge.