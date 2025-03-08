Ex-Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton highlights differences between international and club football

Former Ghana manager Chris Hughton has shared his insights on the distinct challenges of international football compared to club football.

Speaking at a Show Racism the Red Card event, Hughton reflected on his experience as the head coach of Ghana's Black Stars.

Hughton emphasized that international management is vastly different from club-level management.

"At club level, it's about day-to-day work, influencing players, and working with them closely. In contrast, international football is primarily focused on games," he explained.

With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Hughton has navigated both club and international football with success.

Before becoming the substantive coach of the Black Stars, the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss served as the Technical Advisor and played a huge role in Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His tenure with Ghana may have ended with a group-stage exit at the 2023 AFCON, but Hughton remains enthusiastic about his next venture in football.