GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ex-Black Stars coach Chris Hughton proud to have represented Ghana and Ireland

Published on: 08 March 2025
Ex-Black Stars coach Chris Hughton proud to have represented Ghana and Ireland
Chris Hughton in Bibiani for Goldstars vs Kotoko match

Former Ghana manager Chris Hughton has expressed his satisfaction with his career, highlighting his unique achievement of representing both Ghana and Ireland in football.

Hughton, 64, who managed Ghana's Black Stars until the 2023 AFCON, reflected on his journey, saying, "I've been very fortunate to represent the Republic of Ireland as a player, where my mother is from, and then Ghana as head coach, where my father is from."

With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Hughton has transitioned from a successful player to a highly respected coach and manager.

He has worked with top clubs like Tottenham, Newcastle, and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hughton's experience in international management has given him a new perspective, noting that it differs significantly from club-level management. "International management is about games," he emphasized.

Although his tenure with Ghana ended with a group-stage exit at the 2023 AFCON, Hughton remains proud of his achievement and is now looking forward to his next challenge in football.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more