Ex-Black Stars coach Chris Hughton proud to have represented Ghana and Ireland

Former Ghana manager Chris Hughton has expressed his satisfaction with his career, highlighting his unique achievement of representing both Ghana and Ireland in football.

Hughton, 64, who managed Ghana's Black Stars until the 2023 AFCON, reflected on his journey, saying, "I've been very fortunate to represent the Republic of Ireland as a player, where my mother is from, and then Ghana as head coach, where my father is from."

With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Hughton has transitioned from a successful player to a highly respected coach and manager.

He has worked with top clubs like Tottenham, Newcastle, and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hughton's experience in international management has given him a new perspective, noting that it differs significantly from club-level management. "International management is about games," he emphasized.

Although his tenure with Ghana ended with a group-stage exit at the 2023 AFCON, Hughton remains proud of his achievement and is now looking forward to his next challenge in football.