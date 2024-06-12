Ex-Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah attributes Sudan success to player commitment

Former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah has attributed the success of the Sudanese national team to the dedication and commitment of his players.

Under Appiah's leadership, the Falcons of Jediane have been in superb form during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, securing three victories and one draw.

Their most recent triumph, a commanding 3-0 away win against South Sudan, has solidified their position at the top of Group B with 10 points, two points clear of the 2021 African champions, Senegal.

Appiah praised his players for their ability to quickly adapt to his strategies and instructions. "Whatever I try to show them, they are able to adopt easily,” Appiah told sports journalist Collins Okinyo in an interview. "The players are doing very well; they are committed. Fortunately, I am able to get some tips on the teams we are coming to play. I let them know their strong and weak areas, and so far, so good.”

The Ghanaian coach's approach and the players' dedication have been pivotal in maintaining their unbeaten run, with Sudan avoiding defeat in six of their last seven games. Their next challenge will be against Senegal, where they hope to solidify their top spot in the group.

Appiah, who previously led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup, is now aiming to replicate that success with Sudan.

The team's remarkable form under his guidance has raised hopes for another World Cup appearance, showcasing the effectiveness of Appiah's coaching methods and the commitment of his players.