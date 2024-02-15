Ex-Black Stars coach Otto Addo emerges as contender for vacant Ghana job

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reportedly considering bringing back former Black Stars coach Otto Addo to lead the national team.

Currently part of the coaching staff at Borussia Dortmund, Addo previously guided the Black Stars through successful qualification for the 2022 World Cup, eliminating Nigeria in the final playoff round.

Addo continued as the head coach during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana exited the group stage with two defeats and one win.

Following his departure, the GFA appointed Chris Hughton as the new head coach, but the former Newcastle United manager failed to make a significant impact, resulting in his dismissal after Ghana's group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Amid the ongoing search for a new coach, reports suggest that Otto Addo's return is under consideration.

Discussions within the leadership of the football association are reportedly ongoing, and there is speculation that Addo could be appointed to the role before the end of February.

The potential return of Otto Addo would mark a second stint for the former Black Stars player in coaching the national team, showcasing the GFA's interest in his previous success and experience with the squad.