Ex-Black Stars defender John Painstil confident Ghana will reach final of Qatar 2022

Former Ghana defender John Painstil believes the Black Stars will make it to the final of the World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions head to the World Cup the lowest ranked ranked nation and have been drawn in a difficult group.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H at the Mundial in Qatar.

However, the former Fulham right-back who played a role as Ghana reached the quarter-final of the World Cup in 2010, sees the team going a step further.

“Ghana is experienced at the World Cup now and I believe we [Ghana] will reach the final. I believe it from the bottom of my heart,” he told Joy Sports.

Painstil was also part of Ghana's team at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the country's first appearance.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is yet to name his team for the tournament which begins on November 20, 2022.