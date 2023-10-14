Ex-Black Stars defender Lee Addy backs Ghana to end AFCON drought in Ivory Coast

Former Ghana defender Lee Addy believes the Black Stars can finally end their Africa Cup of Nations title drought by triumphing at next year's finals in Ivory Coast.

Ghana have not lifted the AFCON trophy since 1982 but Addy feels the current squad has the quality to go all the way.

"It's been a long time since Ghana won it, so I'm hoping this time management and players will get things in order to lift the trophy," he told local media.

The Black Stars face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in a testing Group B at the expanded 24-team tournament.

But Addy insists the blend of youth and experience in the Ghana ranks means they should target the title.

"With the new players together with seniors in the current team, Ghana can win it," the former left-back added.

Addy won over 50 caps for Ghana before retiring in 2019 and remains in contact with players in the national setup.

Ghana's AFCON campaign in Ivory Coast begins against Cape Verde on 14 January before facing rivals Egypt and finally Mozambique.

The continental showpiece, which Ivory Coast last hosted in 1984, will take place from 13 January to 11 February next year.

After failing to even reach the knockout phase at the last two AFCON tournaments, Addy knows expectations are low.

But with the likes of Arsenal's Thomas Partey available, he feels Ghana should set their sights high and aim to finally end that long wait for AFCON glory.