Ex-Black Stars goalkeepers trainer Edward Ansah appointed Churchill Brothers head coach

Ex-Ghana No.1 goalkeeper Edward Ansah has returned to his former club Churchill Brothers in India as head coach.

The former Hearts of Oak coach will take charge of the team for the upcoming season.

The Goa-based side announced on Thursday: ''Former Ghana goalkeeper’s coach Edward Ansah has joined Indian side Churchill Brothers FC as the substantive manager. We from the entire Churchill Brothers family are very glad to announce him as our new manager for the upcoming season.''

Ansah played five seasons for Churchill Brothers between 1999 and 2004.

In 2003, he missed out winning the National Football League on the final day of competition to Mohun Bagan.